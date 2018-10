Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Parents if you are looking to get your kid out and moving listen up.

Gymco in Grand Rapids is hosting playtime sessions for your kids and they won't break the bank.

They are $5 per child, parents are free, and are hosted every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m.

GymCo is located at 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct. in Grand Rapids. You can call them at 616-956-0586.