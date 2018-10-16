How to remove invasive species in your own backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might have heard about invasive species, but what you might not know is that they may be lurking in places you didn't realize, like your own back yard.

As the weather cools down and people prepare their yards for the cold weather ahead, they may discover unwanted guests, like the Japanese Knotweed. This plant has been garnered the nickname "Godzilla weed" because it has the propensity to grow and grow, dominating and killing the indigenous plants around it.

Todd and Leigh Ann drove to one of our local parks to learn more about how we can get rid of these plants safely, and prevent them from spreading.

If you want to learn more about invasive species in Michigan and the West Michigan CISMA, visit michiganinvasives.org.

To learn more about conservation efforts of others like this happening right here in West Michigan, visit hereformioutdoors.org.