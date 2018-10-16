1 seriously injured in crash between car and cement truck

Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffing

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Caledonia woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car and a cement truck in southern Kent County.

The crash happened at about 1:47 p.m. at the corner 92nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says that the woman was traveling west on 92nd and stopped at the stop sign before pulling out in front of the northbound truck.

The driver of the truck was able to swerve and hit the front end of the woman’s vehicle. The truck rolled and the woman driving the car was pinned inside.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

