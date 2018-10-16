Library on wheels launches in Kent Co. to improve student’s reading skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- There's a library on wheels that making its way around parts of West Michigan.

Kent District Library's Bookmobile made its first stop at Steelcase in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The 36-foot long vehicle is packed with books, including the largest E-book collection from any public library in Michigan.

Officials say it's all about helping kids improve their reading skills, as statistics show half of the third graders in Kent County weren't proficient in language arts back in 2016

Library officials say it's not just for the kids, the Bookmobile will also benefit families, too.

"Kent County is a big place, and we have long believed that it is important to take service to people, we believe that convenience and simplicity are everything, and we have a duty to provide the highest level of customer service possible," said Lance Werner, Director of the Kent District Library.

"A lot of people have issues with transportation, and there are a lot of under served areas, and we want to make sure that we can meet people's needs across the county," he said.

The Bookmobile runs Monday through Thursday, and on Saturdays.

You can go to the library's website for a list of times and stops.