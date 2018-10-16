Massive Christmas light display in Kalamazoo neighborhood destroyed by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. --

Ronald and Ruth Wiser are known for their house on Long Road during the Christmas season. They put up a massive amount of Christmas lights every year.

They start decorating October 1st. The big reveal is usually December 1st. But this year, the lights aren't going up...for the first time in nearly three decades.

The historic flooding in Kalamazoo in February destroyed all the lights the Wiser family stores in a warehouse during the off season. The plastic storage tubs...floated in the flood water...knocking over each of the rows of decorations like dominos.

Ron says, it's not a collection you can replace.

It's been gathered over time...and putting together something like it...doesn't happen overnight.

“That’s why it’s impossible to replace it...it would take...you only get about ten things a year, and we had 200 out here. 2/3 of it got destroyed. It would take years to build it back up,” Ron Wiser said.

This family is hopeful someone else will be able to take their place, and go crazy with the Christmas lights this year.

“Maybe someone else will carry the torch, and be the new Christmas decoration yard,” Ruth Wiser said.