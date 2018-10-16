Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffing

Michigan bans marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks

Posted 5:13 PM, October 16, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to immediately prohibit marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks in Michigan.

The law enacted Tuesday bars the use, possession or sale of marijuana-infused beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks.

Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize marijuana for recreational use. They say marijuana-infused alcohol could exacerbate intoxicated driving.

Opponents say the legislation is a solution to a nonexistent problem because there is no commercial market for marijuana-infused beverages. They say even if the ballot initiatives passes, liquor establishments could not sell marijuana beverages because of a federal pot ban.

The new law does not apply to hospitals, universities, colleges and pharmaceutical companies doing research. The bill won overwhelmingly approval from lawmakers.

