Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 16

1. 400 volunteers will pack over 100,000 meals for kids in need today at the second annual United Against Hunger event, sponsored by Kellogg's.

Volunteers will pack meals for people in need at the full blast recreation center in Battle Creek from 11 to 1:30 p.m. today.

The meals will be given to people through food pantries in the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo region, where an estimated 1 in 5 kids are food insecure.

2. The fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game's $654 million jackpot.

The grand prize for Tuesday night's drawing has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24.

Although the jackpot is massive, the odds of matching all six numbers and becoming instantly wealthy are remarkably small at 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. Let the library come to you! Kent District Library's Bookmobile made its first stop at Steelcase in Grand Rapids. The 36-foot long vehicle is packed with books, including the largest e-book collection from any public library in Michigan.

The Bookmobile runs Monday through Thursday, and Saturdays.

Head to kdl.org for a list of times and stops.

4. Halloween is right around the corner, and the Salvation Army Kroc Center is hoping families will join them for their annual "Monster Mash."

This free event will feature Trunk-Or-Treating in the Kroc's parking lot.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 26th starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

5. Forget getting a cat or dog to fight off loneliness, patients across the pond in England will soon be receiving prescriptions for cooking classes, walking groups, or art club.

It's all part of the English Government's goal to decrease loneliness. Being alone for extended periods of time is said to be linked with heart disease, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease.

The "social-prescribing" strategy will be rolled out by 2023.