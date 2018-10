ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Police say a suspect used the same note to rob the same Muskegon County credit union as he did back in July.

It happened on Monday around 4:45 p.m. at the SB Credit Union located at 901 W. Broadway.

The Roosevelt Park Police Department released surveillance photos hoping someone would be able to recognize the man pictured. No weapon was used and no one was injured. Call (231) 775-2721.