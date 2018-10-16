Police ID Kalamazoo woman hit, killed while crossing street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have identified a woman who died last week after being hit by two vehicles while crossing a Kalamazoo street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Krystal Gayle Lawrence, 40, was found unresponsive in the street Oct. 12 in the area of West Michigan Avenue and Kenbrooke Court. Police were dispatched to the area at about 10:08 p.m.

Officials say they attempted life-saving measures on Lawrence, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers who hit her remained at the scene until police arrived, and investigators said they don’t believe alcohol use played any role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.