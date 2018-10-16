Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police have released body camera video and 911 calls from the night a 12-year-old girl was handcuffed during a shooting investigation.
Police say the incident happened after they were called to Batavia Place NE just north of E. Fulton Street at about 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 9. A person called 911 to report a shooting at a nearby house and seeing a woman running from the home. The 911 call was played for the media at a Tuesday morning press conference.
When officers arrived in the area, police say a car was leaving the residence where the shots were reported. The people in the vehicle were detained and later released. Police also made contact with four people inside the home, two of whom were children. It was at this time that the department says a 12-year-old girl was handcuffed and searched for weapons.
In the body camera video, police are seen explaining to the girl what they were doing and that they had to search for weapons because of the report. The girl was in handcuffs for about two minutes and cooperated with police. When police found no weapons on her, she was released. Another child present, a 10-year-old, was not cuffed.
Police Chief David Rahinsky said in the press conference that they were not aware that the incident had caused an issue with the resident or the child's parents until receiving media inquiries. Rahinsky said that he wishes residents and City Commissioner Robert Womack would contact police with concerns before contacting the media.
3 comments
I stand with the Police
Sorry, a 12 year old can (and some have) kill as easily as an adult. Officer safety was observed, and the person was detained, searched, determined not to be a treat and released from cuffs almost immediately.
Rick
So someone calls the police to a possible shooting and you and your family are in the are of the said call police rush the scene ( DETAINED) all in the area meaning DO their jobs for self-protection and now you wanna pull the racist by saying if they were white they would have never pulled guns or handcuffed anyone. I’m gonna call B.S. Here when any cop is called to shots fired when they get to the scene they will detain, search, and handcuff whoever is there until the scene is clear no matter if they’re white black Asian Hispanic everyone the police need to do their job effectively and officer safety is priority until the scene is secure. If people keep saying it’s because I’m back or keep pulling the racist card officers will be less likely to help if you keep saying their racist. This is a case of the wrong place right time and not because your African American So stop trying to use the city of grand rapids and the racist card to make a quick buck chalk it up as a lessoned learned and move on.
NOT RACIST NOT VIOLENT BUT NO LONGER SILENT
More BS. Media blowing up a nothing burger. Police officers need to protect themselves also… The officer acted VERY professional..Now we’ll hear about racial profiling etc.