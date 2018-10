Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- If you have ever been to Rebounderz Fun Center you know how busy it can get.

For some kids that is not fun so that is why the company is now hosting Sensory Friendly Night for kids with special needs.

The event is set for Tuesday, October 16 from 6-8:30 p.m.

