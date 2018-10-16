Salvation Army looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County is searching for volunteer bell ringers for the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.

Organizers say the tradition first started in 1891 to provide funds for those in poverty. for a Christmas dinner in San Francisco. It’s something that has sense spread around the world.

“We’re humbled by the strong volunteer support from the local community during Christmas,” said Major Norman Grainger, Kent County Coordinator. “The Red Kettle portion of our Campaign is a vitally important part of our fundraising efforts during the holidays and is enhanced through the dedication of our volunteers,” Major Grainger added.

To learn more information click here or call (616) 459 3433 ext: 1152. You can also email Valarie Nance at valerie_nance@usc.salvationarmy.org. Those wishing to donate funds to the organization can visit the Salvation Army at 1215 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503.

