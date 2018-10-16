× Sept. Person of the Month planning another big giveaway to homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.,– After organizing a sack lunch giveaway in September to feed 300 homeless people, Darrin Mayweather is at it again. This time, he’s planning a massive giveaway of food, blankets and other supplies this November.

Mayweather is organizing the effort online in a Facebook Group called “The Greater Comfort Project”.

He posted:

“Hello All – that time for us to make a difference in the community is approaching. The first giveaway went so well that doing it again is a must. The amount of support and encouragement was amazing and that let me know that we are doing the right thing.

This giveaway will consist of a hot meal, blankets, socks, and toiletries. The day for this will be Saturday November 17th at 1pm at Heartside park again. We are are truly blessed with loved ones and great meals around the holiday let’s be that blessing for those in need.

I cannot, I repeat, I cannot thank everyone enough for the efforts and contributions that it took to make the first event a success. I am truly grateful for everything! I’m asking everyone to help again so we can truly give those in need something to be thankful for during holiday times.”

To learn more or help, look for The Greater Comfort Project on Facebook.