Teen airlifted to hospital after crash in Montcalm County; 2 others hurt

REYNOLDS, Mich. — Police say three people were hospitalized after a serious at the intersection of Federal Road and M-46 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:12 a.m. in Reynolds Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a 56-year man was traveling with his teen daughters in a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when their vehicle struck the rear of a semi-tractor and trailer. The 16-year-old was reportedly airlifted to a West Michigan hospital, while the man and his 13-year-old were taken by ambulance.

All three were said to have serious injuries. Police say the driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.