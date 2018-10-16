Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffing

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash in Montcalm County; 2 others hurt

Posted 10:40 AM, October 16, 2018, by

REYNOLDS, Mich. —  Police say three people were hospitalized after a serious at the intersection of Federal Road and M-46 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:12 a.m. in Reynolds Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a 56-year man was traveling with his teen daughters in a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when their vehicle struck the rear of a semi-tractor and trailer. The 16-year-old was reportedly airlifted to a West Michigan hospital, while the man and his 13-year-old were taken by ambulance.

All three were said to have serious injuries. Police say the driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s