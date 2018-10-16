UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday at Friday job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- UPS is gearing up for yet another busy holiday season, announcing a massive hiring spree this Friday at locations across the country.

The company is hoping to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to keep up with the demand.

More than 170 locations will host hiring fairs this Friday for what the company is calling UPS Brown Friday.

Candidates will be able to meet directly with hiring managers at UPS locations across the state, including several in Michigan.

Both full and part time positions are available. If you are interested, you can apply at u-p-s jobs dot com.

UPS says the job could be long term for some, as one third of seasonal workers are offering permanent jobs after the holidays.

Here is a full list of all locations in Michigan hosting the hiring fair Friday, October 19 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.:

Grand Rapids 5757 Clyde Park Wyoming MI 49509

Petoskey 50 Fotchman Industrial Park Drive MI 49770

Kalamazoo 6688 Corporate Woods Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Howell 1212 Fendt Dr Howell MI 48843

Lansing Lansing Gateway 5800 Enterprise Dr Lansing MI 48911

Muskegon 2399 Roberts Muskegon MI 49444

Flint 4030 Market Place Ln Flint MI 48507

Pontiac 1056 Cesar Chavez, Pontiac, MI

Livonia 29855 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI

Ypsilanti 540 S Mansfield St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Wixom 49524 Martin Dr, Wixom, MI 48393