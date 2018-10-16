Volunteers to pack 100,000 meals in Battle Creek for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- More than 400 volunteers are coming together Tuesday to pack meals for kids in need and believe it or not, they plan to pack 100,000 meals in just two hours.

This is the second year for the United Against Hunger event, which is sponsored by Kellogg's.

Volunteers will pack meals for people in need at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The meals will be given to people through food pantries in the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo region, where an estimated 1 in 5 kids are food insecure.

Every 25 cents donated covers the cost of one meal. To donate, text MEALSBCKZOO to 41444, or click here.