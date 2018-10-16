WMU rides 5-game winning streak into Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMZOO, Mich -- After losing its first two games of the season, the Western Michigan University football has won 5 straight heading into Saturday's rivalry showdown at Central Michigan.

"That's when you see cracks in the cup, you know, can a team make a run?" WMU head coach Tim Lester said. "Can they be a championship team? How they lose sometimes says a lot more than when they win. So we handled it, there wasn't anyone yelling and screaming and we got back to work next week."

The Broncos have shown a great deal of improvement as the season has moved along, it has helped them start conference play at 3-0.

"We've learned from the prior weeks" junior quarterback Jon Wassink said. "The last couple of wins have been close so we have a lot of things to improve on as a team, I think that's the key just getting better as a team, meshing together and getting the chemistry going"

Central Michigan is just 1-6 on the season, but records rarely matter when these schools get together.

"This is their super bowl, every game is tough in the MAC" junior center John Keenoy said. "We're just excited to get back out there this weekend."

Last season, the Chippewas rallied for a rain-soaked win in Kalamazoo. No matter the weather this week, the atmosphere should fun.

"It's such a cool rivalry because we do everything with them, we recruit against them, we see them at everything we do" Lester added. "Most of them had a chance to go to central or western and vice versa and had to make a choice and a lot of the regular students had to make a chance I can remember back in my playing days it's always going to be packed it's always going to be loud."

Satuday's game is scheduled to kick at 3 p.m. at Kelly/Short Stadium.