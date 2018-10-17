Allegan Co. gas station manager follows robbery suspect until police catch him

MARTIN, Mich. — A robbery suspect is facing charges after robbing a West Michigan gas station and trying to drive off.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says it happened Monday, October 15 around 8:40 p.m. at the Clark gas station,  1604 N. Main Street in Martin.

Police say the manager of the gas station was held at gunpoint during the robbery. After the suspect left, the manager chased the suspect until police were able to catch up to him and arrest the suspect.

The suspect is now facing felony charges. No names have been released.

