Bomb threat cancels evening activities at middle school in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Police say a threatening note found at an area school that prompted evening cancellations does not appear to be credible.

South Haven Public Schools said on Facebook that a note was found at Baseline Middle School at the end of the school day Wednesday. The note indicated there was a bomb at the school.

All evening activities at the school were cancelled. South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson tells FOX 17 that bomb dogs were used to search the school and investigators believe the threat is not credible.

School is scheduled to be back in session on Thursday.