Caledonia attorney charged with forging court documents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is investigating a forgery complaint against an attorney from Caledonia.

Investigators say they received a complaint in September that Timothy Vandenberg had served several documents that allegedly were forged and then presented to clients as authentic court documents. The cases involved were divorces and those involving parental visitation times.

Vandenberg was arrested and arraigned on a charge of Felony Forgery. He is currently free on bond.

Anyone who has other information about the case should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.