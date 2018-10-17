Dinosaurs come to life at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There's a new exhibit in West Michigan for kids to learn all about dinosaurs.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is putting on their latest exhibit, Expedition: Dinosaur, now through April 2019.

Guests will get to become an amateur paleontologist while they encounter a variety of dinosaurs from the Mesozoic-era.

Expect to see, and even control, life-like and life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. There will also be mechanical and electronic learning stations for guests to tinker with.

Dino-enthusiasts will be excited to learn about more modern techniques, as well as interactive displays that look at the history of dinosaur studies.

Tickets to Expedition: Dinosaur range from $2 for members to $12 for non-members.

Check out the museum's website for full pricing details.