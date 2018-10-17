× Fall bridal show coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI– Ladies, if you’re planning a wedding there is a fall bridal show coming to West Michigan.

‘GR Bride’ is hosting its fall bridal show at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Saturday, November 10th from noon until 5:00 p.m.

There will be a fashion show, with the latest bridal trends and popular wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. There will be different caterers, florists and Dj’s on-site for you to explore your different options.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

You can pre-register to receive discount coupons and to be entered to win one of several door prizes here.