Find out if you own something valuable at the MMA Appraisal Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What determines if something you own is either trash or treasure? While some things have been passed along generation to generation may seem priceless, what if there's something valuable in your home and you didn't even know it?

Bring those items to the Muskegon Museum of Art's annual Appraisal Fair on Saturday to see if you own something truly valuable.

Appraisers from DuMouchelle Art Galleries Co., Detroit will evaluate collectibles, jewelry, and antiques people bring to the event. The appraisers will combine decades of professional experience in many areas.

Appraisers will offer verbal evaluations for $15 per item or set of items, it'll be $12 for MMA members.

Written appraisals won't be provided, but Appraisal Fair is an inexpensive opportunity that can help owners know if it's worth getting a written appraisal on an item for sales or insurance reasons.

The Appraisal Fair will be held at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit muskegonartmuseum.org.