GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids City Commission recently approved a $2.6 million plan, allowing the former St. James Lutheran Church to be transformed into apartments.

Developers plan to divide the church on Knapp Street into five, three-story apartments and build a two-story building in the parking lot that would house another nine units.

We’re told rent would range between $1,200 and $1,500 per month.