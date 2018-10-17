× Freeze Warning for all of West Michigan

FOX 17 – Most all of West Michigan is under a Freeze Warning for Wednesday night, and that could mean an end to the growing season.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees, with some locations dropping into the 20s. Areas right along the Lake Michigan shoreline may not drop below freezing.

Anyone wanting to save potted plants or tender vegetation is advised to bring them inside or cover them tonight. The warning is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up during the day Thursday, into the 50s.