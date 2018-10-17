God’s Roamin’ Kitchen drives meals closer to those in need

Posted 11:14 AM, October 17, 2018, by

God's Kitchen Food and Pantry programs, provided by Catholic Charities West Michigan, is known for providing free meals to those in need. But for those who can't make it to their downtown location, there's now another option: God's Roamin' Kitchen!

God's Roamin' Kitchen is a food truck that brings meals closer to those who need them. The truck provides a healthy, delicious to-go meal, giving access to food in an approachable, trendy manner to people in mostly rural areas.

There's a launch event for the new food truck on October 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Consoltation in Rockford. The truck will be blessed by Bishop Walkowiak, followed by a celebration with complimentary food.

For more information on God's Roamin Kitchen, call (616)-224-0217.

