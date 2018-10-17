Grand Rapids fire department hosting fire prevention open houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Fire Department is inviting you and your family for a tour of their fire stations.

The open house is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at all Grand Rapids fire stations. It's all part of their open house planned for Fire Prevention Week.

Residents are able to bring their kids to meet their local firefighters and learn about the importance of fire prevention.

Kids will be able to check out their different fire gear, firetrucks, and parents can learn how to get free smoke alarms.

Here is a full list of locations: