Grand Rapids fire department hosting fire prevention open houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Fire Department is inviting you and your family for a tour of their fire stations.
The open house is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at all Grand Rapids fire stations. It's all part of their open house planned for Fire Prevention Week.
Residents are able to bring their kids to meet their local firefighters and learn about the importance of fire prevention.
Kids will be able to check out their different fire gear, firetrucks, and parents can learn how to get free smoke alarms.
Here is a full list of locations:
- Bridge Street Fire Station, 500 Bridge St. NW
- Burton Street Fire Station, 2941 Burton St. SE
- Chester Street Fire Station, 1002 Chester St. SE
- Covell Avenue Fire Station, 1154 Covell Ave. NW
- Division Avenue Fire Station, 1734 Division Ave S.
- Franklin Street Fire Station, 115 Franklin St. SW
- Kalamazoo Avenue Fire Station, 2541 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
- LaGrave Avenue Fire Station, 38 LaGrave Ave. SE
- Leonard Street Fire Station, 1755 Leonard St. NE
- Monroe Avenue Fire Station, 1181 Monroe Ave. NW
- Plainfield Avenue Fire Station, 2251 Plainfield Ave. NE