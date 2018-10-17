× GRPD: Suspect flees on bicycle after knifepoint robbery at God’s Kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are searching for a man who robbed someone outside God’s Kitchen at knifepoint.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Catholic Charities’ food pantry in the Heartside Neighborhood downtown, 303 S. Division Avenue SW.

GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg tells FOX 17 the suspect took some cash from the victim and then fled on a bicycle, heading west.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police did not say whether they know who the suspect is.