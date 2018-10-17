Ottawa Co. woman hospitalized after being hit by car

Posted 5:17 AM, October 17, 2018, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A woman had to be taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car while she was crossing the street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Riley Street and West Shore Drive in Holland Township Tuesday night around 10:05 p.m.

The driver, Daemon Attery, 18,  of Fennville, was stopped at a red light and started to make a right turn. Mona Dias, 22, was walking in the crosswalk when the driver hit her. Attery was not injured in the crash, and Dias is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s