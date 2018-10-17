Ottawa Co. woman hospitalized after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A woman had to be taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car while she was crossing the street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Riley Street and West Shore Drive in Holland Township Tuesday night around 10:05 p.m.

The driver, Daemon Attery, 18, of Fennville, was stopped at a red light and started to make a right turn. Mona Dias, 22, was walking in the crosswalk when the driver hit her. Attery was not injured in the crash, and Dias is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.