Joan Jett & The Blackhearts performing this weekend at Soaring Eagle (event list)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a Spooky Spectacular Special! Thursdays, Fridays, and Halloween in October guests can get a room starting at $149.99 per night. Each room will come with one Gizi snack bag per child, plus water park passes and soft serve ice cream.

Don't forget to bring your costume to this weekend's Carnival of Mystery. It runs October 18-20, where kids can make paint splat monsters and other fun crafts. Plus there will be face painting, balloon art and on the 20th, the Baffling Bill Magic Show. Make sure to reserve your room so you can be part of the fun.

On October 20 and 27, your family can dine at the Spooktacular Buffet from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be bat wings, worm sandwiches, toxic mac and cheese, mummy dogs, and much more. It's open to the public so call (989)-817-4806 to make reservations.

Tickets are also on sale for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Night Ranger for October 19. Known for her rock and roll vibe with singles that include "I Love Rock N' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover," she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine top 40 singles. Night Ranger earned acclaim with a string of best-selling albums. The band was also one of the first big video bands on MTV. It's a show for the true comic book and pop culture collectors and fans. Fantasticon is going to be at the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall on October 27 and 28. Also, every show will host two contests: one costume contest for kids and one for the adults. Buy day passes or two-day passes at etix.com. Tickets are on sale for Donny and Marie. They're coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 25. Donny and Marie are of course known for their music and past talk show. Right now they're both performing at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets for this show start at $79. Ceech and Chong is also coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino stage, made up of duo Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. They first found a wide audience in the 1970's and 80's for their stand-up routines, studio recordings and feature films. This is part of their first tour in over 25 years. Also joining them will be Shelby Chong, Tommy's wife. On November 16, Australia's Thunder From Down Under will take over the Soaring Eagle stage. Keep in Mind, this show is for mature audiences only, so the night will be full of chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm. The Beach Boys are ready for the holidays! Their "Reason For The Season Christmas Tour" will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on December 7. The group formed back in 1961 and today, they're led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. Tickets start at $35 and make sure to ask about the VIP upgrade packages as well. Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

It's never too late to celebrate a special birthday. Did you know Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel has incredible birthday add-on packages? They include everything from birthday t-shirts to cakes and you can even have Gizi make a special appearance.