Leonard Street NE to close for water main construction

Map from city of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A major Grand Rapids street will be closed next week for water main construction.

Construction on Leonard Street NE between Plymouth and Maryland avenues starts on Monday, October 22.

The stretch of road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for two days and then the entire street will be closed starting Wednesday, October 24.  One lane in each direction is expected reopen by Monday, October 29, and the project should be complete by Monday, November 5.

The construction is needed to complete a water main connection to the new Kids’ Food Basket location at 1855 Leonard NE.

