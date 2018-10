× Lori’s Voice presented with AMBUCS award

WYOMING, Mich. – A woman known for helping special needs children received an award Wednesday morning.

Lori Hastings, the founder of Lori’s Voice, received The Grand Rapids AMBUCS Marge Wilson Community Service Award. The award was presented to Lori at Marge’s Donut Den in Wyoming.

Lori’s Voice received $2,500.