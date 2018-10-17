Michigan woman thought she would die after excessive bleeding in prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prisoner says she waited more than two hours before a doctor saw her for excessive bleeding after a miscarriage and immediately ordered an ambulance.

Sherrie Medlock tells the Detroit Free Press : “I thought I was going to die.”

Corrections Department spokeswoman Holly Kramer didn’t offer many details and didn’t refer to Medlock by name. But she confirmed to the newspaper that an ambulance was called more than two hours after a prisoner sought help last Thursday at the Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti.

Kramer says the prisoner was “never alone and bleeding for an extensive period of time.”

Medlock told the Free Press that she was treated at an Ann Arbor hospital and returned to the prison the same day. She’s in prison for a parole violation.