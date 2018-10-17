Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow to $868 million!

The numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and Mega Ball 9.

The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. History.

The jackpot has been growing since July. It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good.

The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

2. From a house of prayer to homes, the old Saint James Lutheran Church on Knapp Street will be turned into five apartments.

The City of Grand Rapids approved the plans for the $2.6 million project on Tuesday.

The developer also wants to put a new building on part of the existing parking lot, with nine more apartments.

The units inside the church as expected to cost $1,200 a month, and the nine unites will likely cost about $1,500.

3. It's hard to believe that Christmas is only a couple of months away, but the Salvation Army is already in full swing looking for volunteers.

The organization is looking for folks to ring bells and collect donations in their Red Kettles in Kent County.

The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Salvation Army's biggest fundraisers. Last year it raised more than $300,000 in Kent County.

This year's campaign kicks off on November 9.

To volunteer, head to the Salvation Army's website.

4. Never made it to Shipshewanna? It's coming to you! Shipshewana On The Road is coming to West Michigan this weekend.

The indoor flea market will be at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in free, and admission for adults is $5.

Parking is free, and there's a $1 off admission coupon on our website.

5. Guess what? The largest pumpkin in the state of Michigan is in Pierson, Montcalm County.

The proud owner of the pumpkin is Josh Larsen, who's been growing them from 20 years. The giant pumpkin is the biggest grown in Michigan this year, it tips the scale at more than 1,900 pounds, and measuring more than 18 feet around.

The state record for largest pumpkin ever is a little more than 2,000 pounds.

The Sticks 'N Stones Market, which will display it, is on Cannonsville Road.