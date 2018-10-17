× Muskegon couple devastated by crash 5 days after wedding

MUSKEGON, MICH. — On Sept. 22, Jim Schuler married the love of his life, Rosanna.

Five days later, on Sept. 27, their vows would be put to the ultimate test. Jim and Rosanna were heading toward Twin Lake on Highway 120 when they say a car drove into their lane in hopes of passing someone trying to make a left turn.

Jim broke his pelvis and a hip and is now in a wheelchair. Both his feet are in casts.

“People need to be more patient. That split-second decision to go around can change everything for somebody,” Jim Schuler said.

Rosanna suffered minor injuries in the crash.

This family says they thought the hard times were over. Jim just got a new job, making more money, and they were excited to start their lives together as husband and wife. Now, all that has changed.

“It’s going to be at least six months before I can get back to work. They said I have to wait three months before I can put any weight on my feet,” Schuler said.

Medical expenses are covered by insurance. But Jim says in the meantime they are struggling to make ends meet while they sort out the paperwork.

“Couldn’t believe it happened. It pretty much turned our lives back upside down. All for a split-second decision that wasn’t made the right way. It sucks,”

If you’d like to help Jim and his family, a fundraiser has been set up for them to cover expenses