ROCKFORD, Mich. -- A popular West Michigan winery is expanding to northern Kent County.

St. Julian Winery has opened their sixth location in Rockford. The new location offers great Michigan wines, spirits and ciders closer to Grand Rapids just north of the city.

This new space offers a retail shop, tasting bar and private room for parties and meetings.

Our Candace Monacelli is LIVE there this morning checking out the new location!