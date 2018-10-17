× Police looking for two women suspected of stealing credit cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for two women suspected of stealing credit cards from several purses in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say the cards were then used to buy items around the Grand Rapids area.

Police posted surveillance photos of the two suspects and their vehicle on Facebook. The vehicle is thought to be a Honda with damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information should message the GRPD through their Facebook page or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.