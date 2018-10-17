× Powerball jackpot reaches $345 million

FOX 17 – While you are waiting for Friday night’s $900 million Mega Millions drawing, you can test your numbers Wednesday night in the Powerball game.

The Powerball jackpot has hit $345 million for this evening’s drawing. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Tickets are available online or at retailers until 10:45 p.m.

No one matched Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing which has now pushed that jackpot to over $900 million.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. was a $1.6 billion jackpot in Powerball in January 2016.