Scholarship Fund Set Up in honor of 11 year old hit and killed by car

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.–It’s been nearly a year since 11-year-old Cora Gonzales died after being hit by a car near Rockford.

As the anniversary of her death nears, her family and the Cedar Springs community wanted to do something special to honor her memory.

Her family and community are creating a scholarship fund in her honor, for a sport she loved playing so much.

“She was just buzzing all over the field always had a soccer ball at her feet,” says Anna Nozkowski, a family friend.

It’s been more than a year since Cora Gonzalez played her favorite sport.

“Just watching Cora play was just incredible,” says George Gonzalez, Cora’s dad.

More than a year since George Gonzalez has seen his daughter smile.

On October 6th, 2017 Cora was hit by a car, she was just across the street from her home in Oakfield Township.

Cora was hospitalized after the accident for serious injuries. But a few weeks later the 11-year-old died in the hospital.

“The community obviously very shocked by what happened. It was great to see both the community here in the church as well as their community in the schools and in their neighborhood just really rally around the family and give them the love and support that they needed,” says Jake Lange, Cora’s youth pastor.

Now, nearly a year has passed since her death and the community is continuing to give that love and support, helping the family create a soccer scholarship fund in Cora’s honor.

“Cora was a very giving person she had a big heart and George and Cookie just wanted to find a way to give back and remember and remember her love of soccer,” says Nozkowski.

Though it’s been a tough year and Cora’s parents say each day is hard, they hope, through the scholarship fund, Cora’s passion for soccer will continue to live on. “Mom has more of a harder time cause I feel like I have to be the rock of the family. But I have my times. I break down in my own little room, in my own little area but we really appreciate it everybody that’s supporting all of that work into it. I can see Cora smiling, she right here in that little picture right there she’s just smiling,” says Gonzalez.

On Saturday, October 20th you can help the family raise money for the scholarship fund at the first annual AYSO “Purple Day Out” games! All proceeds will go toward the scholarship. The family plans to choose the first recipient in spring of next year. Stop by this link for more details.