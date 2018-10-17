Shipshewanna on the road coming to GR this weekend

Posted 5:15 AM, October 17, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend and want to shop,  Shipshewanna  on the road is coming to West Michigan this weekend.

The indoor flea market will be at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll be able to find unique items from different gifts and crafts plus a lot of food.

Kids under 12 get in free, and admission for adults is $5. Parking is free.

If you are interested in going, here is a $1 off coupon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s