Shipshewanna on the road coming to GR this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend and want to shop, Shipshewanna on the road is coming to West Michigan this weekend.

The indoor flea market will be at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll be able to find unique items from different gifts and crafts plus a lot of food.

Kids under 12 get in free, and admission for adults is $5. Parking is free.

If you are interested in going, here is a $1 off coupon.