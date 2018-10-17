The perfect fall snack; Nutty Caramel Blondies w/ Candy Corn

Posted 11:36 AM, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35AM, October 17, 2018

Here's a recipe that will make some dentists cringe, Nutty Caramel Blondies with Candy Corn! A perfect treat for fall, without being overwhelmed with pumpkin spice.

Ashleigh Evans of Dash of Evans has teamed up with Goetze's Candy Company to participate in a national Halloween recipe contest to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their nostalgic treat, Caramel Creams.

She's currently placed in the top 10 of the competition, and needs your vote! Click here to vote for Ashleigh's Nutty Caramel Blondies.

Get the recipe for Nutty Caramel Blondies on Ashleigh's blog.

