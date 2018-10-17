Water-main break closes section of Henry St. in Norton Shores

Posted 5:54 PM, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57PM, October 17, 2018

NORTON SHORES, Mich.  — The City of Norton Shores says a water-main break on Henry Street has prompted a complete closure that could last until late Thursday.

The break was first reported Wednesday afternoon. City Engineer Jim Murphy says in a news release that Henry Street is closed between Churchill Drive and Eugene Avenue. “City crews are currently addressing the situation…

“Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. The suggested detour is Porter Road, Lake Harbor Road and Forest Park Road.”

Updates on the progress of repairs can be found on the city’s website and Facebook page, and also are available on nixle.com .

Questions pertaining to the closure may be addressed to the city Public Works Department, Municipal Building, 4814 Henry
Street, Norton Shores, MI 49441, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 231-799-6803.

