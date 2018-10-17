West Michigan could see its first snowflakes of the season Saturday

Posted 3:44 PM, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, October 17, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN – Old man winter is taking no time to settle into our area.

With several frost and freeze headlines already, it seems like fall was only here for a couple days. The cold air will stay put into this weekend, and it will be some of the coldest we’ve seen so far this fall. This combined with a weak disturbance moving down from Canada will potentially bring the first snow flakes of the season to West Michigan.

The day to be on the lookout will be Saturday, and more so Saturday evening, when things get cold enough to support snow. Most of the flakes will likely mix in with some rain, and the ground is too warm to support any accumulation, so none of what we see will stick.

Locations away from Lake Michigan stand the best chance of see these snowflakes on Saturday evening.

1 Comment