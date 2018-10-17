YouTube down: Major outage prompts outcry on social media
YouTube reported widespread outages on several of their sites Tuesday evening.
According to Down Detector, the outage affected users coast-to-coast, but the issues reportedly extended to the rest of the world, as well. YouTube has had similar issues in the past, but they aren’t common and rarely last as long as Tuesday’s – more than 50 minutes.
The reports started coming in of YouTube’s outage around 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
YouTube tweeted:
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.
The internet was not happy about it:
https://twitter.com/LukeMirandayt/status/1052382209204781061
1 Comment
We the people
What is everyone going to do with that free time now oh my gosh.