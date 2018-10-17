YouTube down: Major outage prompts outcry on social media

Posted 8:33 AM, October 17, 2018, by

YouTube reported widespread outages on several of their sites Tuesday evening.

According to Down Detector, the outage affected users coast-to-coast, but the issues reportedly extended to the rest of the world, as well. YouTube has had similar issues in the past, but they aren’t common and rarely last as long as Tuesday’s – more than 50 minutes.

The reports started coming in of YouTube’s outage around 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

YouTube tweeted:

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.

The internet was not happy about it:

https://twitter.com/LukeMirandayt/status/1052382209204781061

https://twitter.com/Denexki/status/1052382208395218945

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment