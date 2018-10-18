Aquinas women’s basketball looks to lean on athleticism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Aquinas women's basketball team is coming off of an 18-12 overall record last season. This season, head coach Linda Nash begins her 23rd stint with the Saints and is looking forward to a team with a newer look.

"I believe we've enhanced our athleticism, I think we're longer, I think we're quicker," Nash said. "I think right now what we need to do is we need to play people, we need to lace our shoes up and see exactly what we need to work on."

Meanwhile, Sparta graduate Carley Andrews is a captain for the Saints this season as she enters her junior campaign.

"It's also very awesome having fresh faces on the team because we have a lot of athleticism and a lot of work ethic which is super nice because I think we needed more of that this year," Andrews stated.

The Saints open their season on October 24 when they take on Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana.