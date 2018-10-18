Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood already has a share of the OK Red but with a win over Rockford in the game of the week, it can win the outright title.

"OK Red champs, also possibility of hosting the first three rounds at home if things work out the right way, so this is a huge huge game for us going into the playoffs," Falcon head coach Tony Kimbrough said.

Meanwhile, the Rams with a win would share the title with the Falcons and clinch a playoff berth for the 24th straight season.

"I do believe that we are significantly better, a lot of our young players have grown up and I think we are playing a little better." Rockford head coach Ralph Munger said.

Schoolcraft and Kalamazoo United meet in the Blitz Battle with the SAC Valley title on the line. This game has been moved to Vicksburg high school due to field conditions.

Other games we are planning to send a camera to on Friday night include:

Wayland at Grand Rapids Christian

Lakewood at Ionia

Sparta at Allendale

Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian at Baldwin Street Middle School

Spring Lake at Holland Christian

Fennville at Saugatuck

Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs

Holton at Tri County

Williamston at Pewamo-Westphalia

Montague at Portland

Tri-Unity Christian at Colon

Cassopolis at Centreville

Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon

Berrien Springs at Oakridge

Godwin Heights at Wyoming Lee

East Grand Rapids at Wyoming

Kelloggsville at Hopkins

Lawton at Martin

Hudsonville at West Ottawa

Kalamazoo Central at Gull Lake

Plainwell at Otsego

A full hour of the Blitz airs Friday night starting at 10:30 p.m. with highlights, reaction and analysis.