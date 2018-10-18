Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz

KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood already has a share of the OK Red but with a win over Rockford in the game of the week, it can win the outright title.
"OK Red champs, also possibility of hosting the first three rounds at home if things work out the right way, so this is a huge huge game for us going into the playoffs," Falcon head coach Tony Kimbrough said.
Meanwhile, the Rams with a win would share the title with the Falcons and clinch a playoff berth for the 24th straight season.
"I do believe that we are significantly better, a lot of our young players have grown up and I think we are playing a little better." Rockford head coach Ralph Munger said.
Schoolcraft and Kalamazoo United meet in the Blitz Battle with the SAC Valley title on the line. This game has been moved to Vicksburg high school due to field conditions.
Other games we are planning to send a camera to on Friday night include:
- Wayland at Grand Rapids Christian
- Lakewood at Ionia
- Sparta at Allendale
- Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian at Baldwin Street Middle School
- Spring Lake at Holland Christian
- Fennville at Saugatuck
- Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs
- Holton at Tri County
- Williamston at Pewamo-Westphalia
- Montague at Portland
- Tri-Unity Christian at Colon
- Cassopolis at Centreville
- Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon
- Berrien Springs at Oakridge
- Godwin Heights at Wyoming Lee
- East Grand Rapids at Wyoming
- Kelloggsville at Hopkins
- Lawton at Martin
- Hudsonville at West Ottawa
- Kalamazoo Central at Gull Lake
- Plainwell at Otsego
A full hour of the Blitz airs Friday night starting at 10:30 p.m. with highlights, reaction and analysis.