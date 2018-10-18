Canadian girl sells out of cookies in minutes to crowd outside marijuana store

EDMONTON, Alberta – Next time, she’ll need a bigger wagon.

On Wednesday, it took a 9-year-old Canadian girl less than 45 minutes to sell every box of Girl Guide cookies she had to customers lining up outside a marijuana dispensary in Edmonton, according to Global News.

With a smile and a winning product, Elina Childs worked her way up and down the crowd lining up along red carpet outside Nova Cannabis.

The child’s father told the CBC that she sold a box of cookies every minute-and-a-half, quickly turning all 30 boxes into $120 for the Girl Guides, part of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

“It amazed me how quickly they went,” Elina’s father, Seann Childs, told the CBC. “Even people in cars driving on the avenue there would stop and roll down their window and ask for cookies.”

On Wednesday, people across Canada celebrated the legalization of marijuana by lighting up on sidewalks and in parks. One day later, there was already a shortage of marijuana in the country as suppliers struggled to keep pace with demand.