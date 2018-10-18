Chamber of Commerce discusses what legalized marijuana may mean for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Recreational marijuana could become legal in Michigan, depending on the outcome of a ballot proposal on November 6, and local leaders met Thursday to learn how other communities have handled the change.

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce held a "Cannabis Summit" Thursday and heard from the owner of a pot facility in Colorado. He and other experts discussed what legalized marijuana could mean for West Michigan and how it could impact businesses not even connected to the industry.

A chamber spokesman says that he hopes today's event calmed some fears about what the future might hold.

"Whether you are for it or against it, we will need to come together to address it, in a thoughtful and methodical way," said Andy Johnson.

Meantime, 68 county sheriffs around the state of Michigan came out against the ballot proposal.