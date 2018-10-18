Chickenpox case confirmed in student at West Ottawa elementary school

HOLLAND, Mich. — Health officials say a student at a West Ottawa elementary school has come down with the chickenpox and any student who has not been vaccinated or had the chickenpox before will be excluded from school until November.
The Ottawa County Health Department said Thursday that a case of the chickenpox was confirmed in an unvaccinated student at Waukazoo Elementary School on Wednesday.
In a letter sent home to parents of students at Waukazoo, officials say that if children at the school haven’t been vaccinated, or if they cannot provide proof of a previous diagnosis, that they will be excluded from school until Nov. 1.
They can return to school on Friday, Nov. 2, “provided they have not developed chickenpox during this time period,” the letter reads.
Chickenpox is a highly contagious illness that usually starts with a slight fever followed by a blister-like, itchy rash, the health department says. It is not usually a serious illness, but can become a much more severe in some children and high-risk people.
Learn more about chickenpox at the CDC’s website.
1 Comment
Kevin Rahe
Chickenpox being news sounds silly to those of us who grew up with family shows that made the disease into comedy.
Every vaccination carries some risk. It’s difficult to say that the risk that the disease might be life-threatening or have long-term consequences for a person outweighs the risk of potential harm from the vaccine itself. When you consider that the vaccine has ethical issues (it was cultured from the cells of an aborted human being), might have safety issues due to the fact that it includes fragments of that person’s DNA longer than the FDA has deemed safe and that children walking about with chickenpox helps adults develop immunity to shingles, which has become more widespread since we started vaccinating children against chickenpox, it’s clear that our society has gone down the wrong path with this disease.