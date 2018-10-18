Climb for maternal wellness this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich.-- You have the opportunity to make a difference on Saturday at an event meant to help raise awareness and provide support for pregnant and postpartum women struggling with depression and anxiety.

The Climb for Maternal Wellness will kick off on October, 20th from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Cannonsburg Ski Hill.

All proceeds will go towards support groups all across the country to help women who deal with depression and anxiety during the pregnancy or postpartum process.

Registration is free, but climbers are asked to raise at least $25. Any climber who raises more than $100 will receive a free climb t-shirt!

for more information visit the organization's website.